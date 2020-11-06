Advertisement

Wonderful Weekend Ahead

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WEEKEND SUNSHINE AND WARMTH... It sure doesn’t get any better than this in November. We’re looking for sunshine through the weekend and part of Monday. And temperatures will be near, or above, the record temperature each of those days. Still a warm day Tuesday, but showers and a thunderstorm are likely by late in the day or overnight. A cold front then brings in the chillier air again for the rest of next week...

Tonight: A fantastic evening, then clear and cool later. Low: 48, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: A super Saturday with tons of sunshine and a near record afternoon high of 74, Wind: SW 7-14 (Record: 74, 1916)

Saturday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny with record heat. High: 76 (Record: 72, 1931)

