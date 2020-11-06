Why are the Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments in such bad shape?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re digging deeper into why a subsidized housing complex in South Bend is shutting it’s doors and kicking the tenants out after the Housing Authority says they need to make major repairs.

At the Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments the people here have less than 30 days to find a new place to live and the reason is because the building is in need of repair, and that’s from the South Bend Housing Authority. They’ll need to shut it down in order to build it back up. The tenants that live there say it’s not just the building that’s been neglected, but the tenants themselves.

“Do you think the city of South Bend cares about the poor people here?" 16 News Now asked a former tenant. “Actually no, I don’t," Vernice Rogers says. “As far as I can see, that’s all they care about is the upper rich white folks out here.”

Tenants and former tenants of the Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments say the South Bend Housing Authority has been letting the building fall apart for years.

“No I don’t think they care," Gary May says. “We have had major issues for a long time with lack of honest transparency from Housing Authority employees to us as tenants.”

So what issues are we talking about? Gary provided us with this shocking video. People have been using the stairwells as a restroom, because of lack of security.

He says there’s more; broken doors, trash allowed to pile up for days, and several tenants are without gas in the building and have been for weeks. Also, some unwelcome guests.

“The bed bugs, the roaches, and mice," Carmen Hill says.

And neglected work orders.

“I don’t have no water in my bathroom sink, and I put a work order in three times nobody has done anything about it yet," Hill adds.

We reached out to the South Bend Housing Authority as well as Mayor Mueller and was provided this statement from the mayor’s office.

“The City of South Bend is in communication with the South Bend Housing Authority about its plans to relocate tenants of Rabbi Shulman Plaza in the coming months. The building’s gas system needs urgent repairs and some tenants are currently without working stoves. The South Bend Housing Authority will provide relocation assistance and housing vouchers to tenants as they work to make needed repairs to the building, and the City of South Bend will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine how it may be able to assist.” Caleb Bauer, Director of Communications, Office of the Mayor.

It affirms that the gas system is in need of major repairs and some tenants are without working stoves, but doesn’t address the tenant’s complaints of neglect. I left several messages with the Housing Authority including the director, but per their website it appears they are closed on Fridays, no hours listed, but their tenants are demanding answers.

Here’s the original story from 11/5/2020: https://www.wndu.com/2020/11/05/over-100-residents-forced-to-move-out-of-public-housing-high-rise-in-south-bend/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.