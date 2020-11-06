Advertisement

Warsaw man arrested for child porn

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is arrested for possession of child pornography.

43-year-old George Glaser is charged with four counts of child porn possession, which is a level 6 felony.

Indiana State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which ultimately led to a search warrant being served yesterday on a home in the 3200 block of East Old Colony Road.

