Warsaw man arrested for child porn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is arrested for possession of child pornography.

43-year-old George Glaser is charged with four counts of child porn possession, which is a level 6 felony.

Indiana State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which ultimately led to a search warrant being served yesterday on a home in the 3200 block of East Old Colony Road.

