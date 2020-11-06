Advertisement

Several Michiana attractions win Indiana People’s Choice Campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - After almost 30,000 votes, the winners of the 20-in-20 best of Indiana People’s Choice Campaign have been announced.

Several places in Michiana took some of the top spots.

Taking the top spot in the donut shop category is Rise’n Roll Bakery and Deli, which started in Shipshewana in 2001, and now has numerous locations throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the Fingerhut Bakery in North Judson took the third spot in this category.

And voters named Lake Wawassee in Kosciusko County as the best lake in Indiana.

It’s the largest natural lake within the state’s borders.

The Lake Michigan shoreline is number two on the list.

