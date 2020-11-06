Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off Christmas campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army is kicking off their Christmas campaign.

And this holiday will look different in so many ways for thousands of families, because of the pandemic.

The pandemic is affecting the way people are giving back this year in a big way.

The Salvation Army is expecting a 50-percent drop in donations this year.

With that, they’re switching things up a bit.

The Red Kettle Campaign will be “COVID-mindful” this year. Bell ringers will receive PPE and all equipment will be cleaned daily.

Red Kettle signs will also be enabled with Apple Pay for contact-less donations.

“We are blessed that even during COVID our kettles are going to be able to go out and many of the stores are still very receptive and we are very, very grateful for that and we are doing everything we can to still be present but do that in a very safe way,” said Major Rebecca Simmons, a Salvation Army Officer in Michigan City.

Walmart will also be offering customers the option to round-up their purchases and donate to the Salvation Army.

That option runs through Dec. 31.

