Republican candidates control all seats of St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Republican candidates now control all three seats on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners after wins in two close races.

Those results in addition to other Republican wins on election night come as a surprise to some who view St. Joseph county as more liberal.

Derek Deiter beat out fellow former South Bend Common Council Member Oliver Davis, while Deb Fleming beat out Hodge Patel.

Both won by less than one thousand votes.

16 News Now spoke to political analyst Elizabeth Bennion from IU South Bend to learn why these results show a strong impact from voters outside of South Bend.

“Once we go to new Carlisle and Granger, also parts of St. Joseph County, those areas tend to lean conservative. So when we’re looking at county-level candidates, people are often surprised that Republicans can compete, but in fact there are a lot of republicans in St. Joseph County,” said Bennion.

Decision 2020 also saw a Republican replace a Democrat in the county coroner race.

