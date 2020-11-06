Photos contested in Corbett murder trial

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - New details in the Corbett murder trial, as jurors sit down to hear from Goshen Police Chief Keith Miller.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate tells us why one of today’s most important discussions happened with the jury outside the courtroom.

While Chief Miller’s testimony reflected much of what we learned yesterday from other evidence technicians, attorneys and judge Michael Christofeno had to dismiss the jury for a short time to clear up the way photographic evidence is presented.

Media is only allowed to view the proceedings online, but after hearing about the way evidence is being presented, the state is grouping wide shots of the crime scene which have been admitted as evidence with more detailed photos of that area which have yet to be admitted as evidence.

The defense objected to admitting some of the zoomed-in photos saying you can’t assume they’re depicting a detailed version of the big picture, especially because they haven’t been admitted on the record.

The state said this is out of efficiency saying the detailed photo’s are “Part of the big picture. The State does not want to try and parse out individual photos without having them part of the big picture because it will lead to jury confusion.”

Judge Christofeno sustained the objection saying, "I want to make sure I understand that where there’s a group of photos, what is depicted in the photos and that the photos are an accurate depiction of the crime scene as it was observed.

