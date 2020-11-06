One dead after explosion at apartment complex

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after an explosion this evening at a Mishawaka apartment complex.

It happened in the 3100 block of Winchester Court.

The explosion took place on the first floor of an apartment building at the Addison on Main apartments.

Authorities say the explosion blew out the front window of and the back of the apartment.

Our photographer at the scene says a second person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

We’ve learned there were oxygen tanks in the apartment and the fire marshal is investigating that as a possible source for the explosion.

Coroner Mike McGann tells 16 News Now that the 72-year-old victim suffered thermal burns in the blast.

