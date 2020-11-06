Advertisement

Notre Dame juiced for what could be a program changing game against Clemson

The Domers say they need to look deep inside to find the energy to win a huge football game Saturday night
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The excitement for a Top 5 match up this late in the regular season is unmatched - especially for Notre Dame.

The Irish have not played against the No. 1 team in the country since USC 15 years ago - the famous ‘Bush Push’ Game - when most of the members of the 2020 Notre Dame football team were not even playing football yet.

That shows right there how rare of an opportunity it is for the Irish, and for any college football player in general, to strap up and take the field against the top team in the land.

The Notre Dame football players know this game is a big deal. They know this game can increase the value of the Notre Dame football program.

“Understand that this is a game that can potentially change your life, that could potentially change the program," Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. "I believe that going into this game, it’s a great opportunity to face the No. 1 team. You don’t get that opportunity a lot.”

The Domers say they need to look deep inside to find the energy to win a huge football game Saturday night.

“This is what we come to Notre Dame for," Irish running back Kyren Williams said. "We come to Notre Dame to play top games like this, to play Clemson, to play the best teams in the nation. We knew that coming in. We knew that in the beginning of the season that we are going to see Clemson and we are going to keep going, just doing what we’re doing. Keep playing offense as a team and defense as a whole together this weekend so we can advance this week to 1-0. Just keep moving on to the next week.”

If Notre Dame takes down Clemson, it will be their first win against the top ranked team since the ‘Game of Century’ in 1993, when the Domers took down the No. 1 Florida State Seminoles.

