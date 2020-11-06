Notre Dame is aware of Clemson signal stealing tactics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several coaches in college football have noted that Clemson is quite adept at stealing opposing team’s offensive signals.

Brian Kelly says he is very well aware of this Clemson tactic.

Notre Dame has looked at several ways to attack Clemson possibly stealing their offensive signals. Kelly says they’ve looked at all alternatives including using wristbands to get the play calls in.

It’s a part of the game and there’s nothing in the rule book on stealing signals. Kelly says Notre Dame has to make sure they do not tip anything off.

“There’s no question that it is something we are dealing with," Kelly said. "I think we lived it and we’re prepared for it. You just want to give your kids the opportunity to execute in a manner where nothing gets tipped off.”

Kelly did not specifically say they’ve played against Clemson when they did steal signals. He just notes they’ve dealt with that problem before.

To see how Notre Dame handles the signal stealing situation, be sure to tune in to NBC on Saturday night for the big game. Kick off is at 7:30 PM.

