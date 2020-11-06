Advertisement

Notre Dame is aware of Clemson signal stealing tactics

It’s a part of the game and there’s nothing in the rule book on stealing signals
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several coaches in college football have noted that Clemson is quite adept at stealing opposing team’s offensive signals.

Brian Kelly says he is very well aware of this Clemson tactic.

Notre Dame has looked at several ways to attack Clemson possibly stealing their offensive signals. Kelly says they’ve looked at all alternatives including using wristbands to get the play calls in.

It’s a part of the game and there’s nothing in the rule book on stealing signals. Kelly says Notre Dame has to make sure they do not tip anything off.

“There’s no question that it is something we are dealing with," Kelly said. "I think we lived it and we’re prepared for it. You just want to give your kids the opportunity to execute in a manner where nothing gets tipped off.”

Kelly did not specifically say they’ve played against Clemson when they did steal signals. He just notes they’ve dealt with that problem before.

To see how Notre Dame handles the signal stealing situation, be sure to tune in to NBC on Saturday night for the big game. Kick off is at 7:30 PM. Make sure you tune in at 6 PM as 16 News Now gets you ready for the big game on Countdown to Kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count
Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Penn High School runner shows remarkable act of sportsmanship
Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Latest News

Brian Kelly gives message to team ahead of tilt with No. 1 Clemson
Notre Dame walk-on, Edwardsburg High School alum Cameron Ekanayake named Rhodes Scholarship finalist
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame to stick to game plan against Clemson