Motorcyclist, passenger die after Elkhart crash

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Cassopolis Street near Sunset Avenue.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist and his passenger have died after a crash in Elkhart.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Cassopolis Street near Sunset Avenue.

Elkhart police say a Jeep Cherokee pulled out of the parking lot of 1606 Cassopolis St. and collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Justin Walker, a 22-year-old from South Bend.

His passenger has been identified as Courtney Short, a 30-year-old from Elkhart.

Both died from their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep didn’t require any medical attention.

