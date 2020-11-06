Medical Moment: Gammatiles zap brain cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This woman survived two cancer battles, only to learn her dizzy spells were caused by a third.

In today’s Medical Moment, how a new treatment is pushing back cancer recurrence.

Tonight we’re talking about an aggressive cancer in the brain that often starts in the lungs or the colon and spreads.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a new form of treatment is providing increased quality of life for brain tumor patients.

The FDA granted this clearance for the treatment of recurrent brain tumors in 2018.

But in January of 2020, the FDA expanded the indications to allow patients with newly diagnosed cancerous tumors to receive it as well.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.