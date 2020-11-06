Longtime community leader and philanthropist Art Decio has died

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Art Decio, a beloved figure in the Elkhart and Notre Dame communities, has passed away.

The longtime community leader and philanthropist died Friday at the age of 90.

He was president of Skyline Corporation, which designs and produces manufactured housing and RVs.

Decio also helped promote art and entertainment in the Elkhart area.

In December 2019, the donor lobby in The Lerner Theatre was renamed in honor of him

From the City of Elkhart Mayor’s Office:

Art’s contributions to the arts, education, community development will be felt not only in Elkhart, but throughout the Michiana region.

“Art Decio was a giant in Elkhart. But it never felt that way when you talked to him; you were just talking to Art. His legacy is building community, service, and love for his home that will make Elkhart a better place for many years to come. I am humbled by his contributions and will carry his spirit with me as I continue to serve this great city. I mourn with Elkhart and his family and friends are in my prayers.” – Mayor Rod Roberson

