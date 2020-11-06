Irish relying on three-headed monster in the backfield

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s crazy to think that in 48 hours from now, we will know the winner of Clemson vs. Notre Dame.

For the Irish, they’ll look to rely on their backfield to lead them the way.

Notre Dame started the season with five running backs, but Jahmir Smith left the program for mental health reasons and Jafar Armstrong has been switched to wide receiver.

It’s primarily been the three-headed monster of Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree and C’Bo Flemister running the Irish to victory.

The three of them have scored 12 touchdowns combined in six games this year.

Williams leads the way averaging 100 yards a game. Tyree is the speedster averaging 6.6 yards a carry. Flemister is reliable at the end to put the game away.

“I think we all work off each other,” Williams said. “We all bring a different skill to the table. We are all unique in a way so. With C’bo, me, Chris in the backfield it’s just like that hammer and nail. That C’bo is going to come down hill. He’s gonna hit you. He’s going to get those yards we need. With Chris, you got that speed and he’ll come down and hit you too. With me, I’ll be able to make you miss. I’ll run you over all of that. I just feel like there is no drop off with the running backs. We can throw anybody in and we can just keep moving as an offense and we can just keep going.”

All three of them have had 100 yard rushing games this season.

Notre Dame is the only team in the ACC to have three different backs do so.

