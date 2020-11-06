Indiana sets COVID-19 case record for third straight day; hospitalizations at new high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana has set a single-day record of newly reported coronavirus cases for the third straight day.

The state on Friday again surpassed 4,000 new cases.

State officials say coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

The 4,714 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday were the state’s highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 4,462 new cases reported Thursday.

The new records came days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said following his landslide reelection victory that he’s not making any changes to state policy on handling the virus. Holcomb largely lifted Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions in September.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4,714 more coronavirus cases and 37 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,306 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 200,823 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 4,462 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 2,951 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 11,522 (+216) cases and 210 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 11,448 (+263) cases and 161 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,951 (+73) cases and 71 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,696 (+96) cases and 32 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,872 (+76) cases and 32 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 976 (+23) cases and 18 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 608 (+19) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 498 (+21) cases and 13 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 234 (+8) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.