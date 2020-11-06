Ian Book keeps it business as usual ahead of huge game against Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ian Book will make his 30th start as the Notre Dame quarterback on Saturday night against No. 1 Clemson, as he will play in his biggest game yet for the blue and gold.

Book has been successful as the Irish signal caller. He posts a 26-3 overall record.

However, one of those losses came at the hands of Saturday’s opponent. The loss against Clemson was one of the worst statistical outings of Books collegiate career.

Brian Kelly says this week, Book has been honing in on getting the Irish in the right protections, but other than that, it’s been business as usual for his quarterback.

“The week for [Book] is a little bit more cerebral,” Kelly said. “Making sure he’s well protected so we can get the ball out in a timely fashion. We’ve been really good in 3rd down situations, so we want to make sure we give him all those tools to give him the opportunity on 3rd downs. Other than that, it’s been a typical Ian Book week in terms of real good leadership and real good execution. That’s why he’s so successful.”

Kelly says he’s been impressed in his QB 1′s consistency every week.

Book’s 30th career start will be shown on NBC at 7:30 PM as the Fighting Irish take on No. 1 Clemson. Be sure to tune into WNDU at 6 PM though for the award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show, as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game.

