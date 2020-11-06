Green space honors Notre Dame Class of 1970

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts hosts a reveal of the green space on the corner of Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

It was installed in collaboration with the Notre Dame Class of 1970 to celebrate 50 years since graduation.

The name of the green space is “Reunion” and the theme is “Rock, Plus Paper, Plus Shovel.”

“This is a very important project for our class. I think it’s a very important project because we want to contribute to the community. And just as I can see what a beautiful day it is, and see the large number of people who drive by and walk by, I think we have been very fortunate to find this wonderful location,” said Donald Graham, secretary of the Notre Dame Class of 1970.

The green space was originally supposed to be unveiled back on May 14, but it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

