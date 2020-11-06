Advertisement

ESPN’s Rece Davis believes a Notre Dame win over Clemson would be ‘huge’ for the program

This will be 10th time ever the GameDay crew has taken the show to South Bend
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ESPN’s College GameDay crew is coming to South Bend this week for the big Top 5 match up between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson.

This will be 10th time ever the GameDay crew has taken the show to South Bend. The last time they were here in Michiana was for the 2018 Michigan game. The Irish are 5-4 overall when ESPN comes to town

16 News Now was able to catch up with the host of the show, Rece Davis, ahead of tomorrow’s big game.

Davis says a win for Notre Dame tomorrow against a top ranked Clemson team would be monumental for the Irish, even though Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, football fans can not attend the College GameDay pregame show in person due to the pandemic, But you can attend virtually. You can sign up to virtually attend the show at www.collegegameday.com.

The show starts at 9 AM on ESPN.

Don’t forget about the Notre Dame pregame show on WNDU. Tune in to Countdown to Kickoff ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated match up between Notre Dame and Clemson.

It airs Saturday at 6 PM with NBC taking over coverage at 7 ahead of the game’s 7:30 kickoff.

