City leaders finalize plans to help homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders in South Bend finalized plans to help the homeless in the area.

The funding will go towards wrap-around services from Oaklawn For the Motels4Now initiative.

The program helps provide shelter to the homeless during the wintertime.

A homeless outreach coordinator, who has been on the frontlines, says she is thankful that the county and city stepped up to help.

