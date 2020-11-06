City leaders finalize plans to help homeless
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders in South Bend finalized plans to help the homeless in the area.
The funding will go towards wrap-around services from Oaklawn For the Motels4Now initiative.
The program helps provide shelter to the homeless during the wintertime.
A homeless outreach coordinator, who has been on the frontlines, says she is thankful that the county and city stepped up to help.
