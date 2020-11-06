Advertisement

City leaders finalize plans to help homeless

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders in South Bend finalized plans to help the homeless in the area.

The funding will go towards wrap-around services from Oaklawn For the Motels4Now initiative.

The program helps provide shelter to the homeless during the wintertime.

A homeless outreach coordinator, who has been on the frontlines, says she is thankful that the county and city stepped up to help.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count
Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Penn High School runner shows remarkable act of sportsmanship
Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Latest News

Authorities identify drivers in Ireland Road crash
One dead after explosion at apartment complex
Election results for St. Joseph County finally in
More Beautiful Weather Coming our Way