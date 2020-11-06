Authorities identify drivers in Ireland Road crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified two people involved in a crash Thursday morning on West Ireland in St. Joseph County.

It happened at just before 8:30 Thursday morning on West Ireland and Myrtle Road.

An initial investigation indicated that a truck, pulling a camper, was heading west on Ireland Road when it collided with a car that was heading south on Myrtle, striking the driver’s door.

The driver pulling the camper, 64-year-old Eric Wade, wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Anthony Plata of South Bend, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by the county’s fatal crash team.

