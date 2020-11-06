9th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament takes place this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 9th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament will take place this weekend at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

It will all start Friday night with the Armed Forces Battle for the Tots, where you can watch service members play some softball.

Then on Saturday morning, the Toys for Tots Softball Tournament will begin.

In the 8 years of the tournament, more than $56,000 has been raised and 1,500 toys collected.

“Teams and players have learned about the tournament and found out how much fun it is to get involved in it,” said coordinator Mike Curry. “And it’s just grown exponentially, and the numbers speak for themselves having 47 teams this year.”

For a $5 donation or a toy donation, you can watch the Armed Forces battle it out on the field starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Byers Softball Complex is located 1300 S Mayflower Road in South Bend.

