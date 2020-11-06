2 men facing charges of arson, burglary after church fire

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men are facing charges of arson and burglary after a Shipshewana church burned down.

The Rosewood Fellowship church was found engulfed in flames shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video showed that two people and a dark SUV had been at the church earlier that morning.

Two people in a black 2006 Jeep Commander were arrested that morning in an OWI investigation and a warrant service.

The two men were identified as Michael John Wengerd, 23, and Andrew E. Yoder, 21, of Topeka, Indiana.

Property believed to have been taken from the church was found in the SUV, police say.

Wengerd and Yoder are facing a count of arson of a church and two counts of burglary.

The Rosewood Fellowship church sustained totaling damages, with estimates to rebuild the structure and replace its contents at over $500,000, police say.

On 11/5/2020, at approximately 05:53 am, the LaGrange County Dispatch Center was advised of a structure fire at 5705 N 900 W, Shipshewana, IN. by a passer-by. Police and Fire arrived and found the Rosewood Fellowship church fully engulfed. Investigation by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF of South Bend Field Office, revealed that the fire at the Rosewood Fellowship church was suspicious. A surveillance system on the church revealed two possible subjects and a dark SUV style vehicle had been at the church from 12:53 am until 02:15 am prior to the fire. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a black 2006 Jeep Commander were arrested earlier that morning by LaGrange County deputies in an OWI investigation and a warrant service. These subjects were identified as Andrew E. Yoder and Michael John Wengerd of Topeka, IN.

Property believed to have been taken from the Rosewood Fellowship church was still in the black Jeep Commander. Both Yoder and Wengerd were advised of their legal rights and admissions were made to the Burglary and the Arson of the church. Both Yoder and Wengerd are facing (1) count of Arson of a Church and (2) counts of Burglary. The Rosewood Fellowship church sustained totaling damages, with estimates to rebuild the structure and replace its contents at over $ 500,000.00. This matter is still under investigation at this time.

