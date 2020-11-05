What is ‘Sharpiegate’ and is it true?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The controversy ‘Sharpiegate’ emerged this week after a claim by Trump supporters in Arizona claimed their ballots were voided because they were will filled out with a sharpie marker.

Election officials are debunking this claim, saying voting in sharpie would have no impact on the votes being recorded by tabulation machines.

“The use of a Sharpie, because it bleeds through a paper, doesn’t effect how a ballot is read but if a ballot is read,” said Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson.

Ballots are made knowing a bleed-through is a possibility.

The back sides of ballots do not have boxes directly behind on the front side to avoid any possibility of a ballot being mis-tabulated. If bleeding did occur, the system would flag the ballot to election officials.

“They’ll then have a bipartisan team remake the ballot using a ball-point pen,” Anderson said.

Ultimately, filling out your ballot in permanent marker might take longer to county but your vote will be counted.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.