Advertisement

Virus case forces Bears to cancel practice

The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test
The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test.
The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test.(WMAQ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.

Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi were placed Tuesday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Coach Matt Nagy indicated Wednesday that Spriggs tested positive and Ifedi was placed on the list because of a close contact. Nagy said at the time he wasn’t sure if Spriggs was experiencing symptoms.

Most Read

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count
Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Penn High School runner shows remarkable act of sportsmanship
Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Latest News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame to stick to game plan against Clemson
Bears’ Trubisky sidelined by shoulder injury against Saints
Jafar Armstrong changes position from running back to wide receiver