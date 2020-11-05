Virus case forces Bears to cancel practice

The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.

Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi were placed Tuesday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Coach Matt Nagy indicated Wednesday that Spriggs tested positive and Ifedi was placed on the list because of a close contact. Nagy said at the time he wasn’t sure if Spriggs was experiencing symptoms.