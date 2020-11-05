Two injured in Elkhart motorcycle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning new details about a crash involving a motorcycle this morning in Elkhart.

It happened around 11 on Cassopolis Street near Sunset Avenue.

Officials tell us a Jeep was pulling out of a gas station when it hit the motorcycle.

A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were both taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Cassopolis Street was closed temporarily.

