Two injured in Elkhart motorcycle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning new details about a crash involving a motorcycle this morning in Elkhart.

It happened around 11 on Cassopolis Street near Sunset Avenue.

Officials tell us a Jeep was pulling out of a gas station when it hit the motorcycle.

A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were both taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Cassopolis Street was closed temporarily.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

