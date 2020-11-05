Trump campaign lawsuit in Michigan thrown out of court

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to pause election counting in Michigan has been thrown out of court.

A Michigan judge dismissed the case on Thursday, which is a day after the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office reported complete unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the lawsuit was dismissed after a judge determined the Trump campaign was unlikely to succeed.

Trump’s campaign manger, Bill Stepien, alleged in a lawsuit filed with the Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday that campaign representatives had not been provided “meaningful access” to ballot counting locations as required by state law. The campaign asked the court to pause counting until they received that access.

With the lawsuit ending, Michigan election officials can continue working to certify results of Tuesday’s vote. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was pleased with the ruling on Thursday, according to her spokesman.

The judge “identified the same defects in the campaign’s filings as we did, namely a complete lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of election officials, and meritless legal arguments," said Ryan Jarvi, who is Nessel’s press secretary. "Michigan’s elections have been fair, transparent and reflect the will of the voters, and we will continue to defend against any challenges that claim otherwise.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.