St. Joseph Health System updates visitation guidelines

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System is updating its visitation guidelines.

Starting today, no visitors are allowed at any locations except under special circumstances.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for maternal child services units, surgical departments, non-COVID patients receiving end-of-life care or minors.

For those exceptions, only one visitor daily is allowed.

