St. Joseph Health System updates visitation guidelines
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System is updating its visitation guidelines.
Starting today, no visitors are allowed at any locations except under special circumstances.
Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for maternal child services units, surgical departments, non-COVID patients receiving end-of-life care or minors.
For those exceptions, only one visitor daily is allowed.
