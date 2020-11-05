St. Joseph Health System updates visitation guidelines

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System is updating its visitation guidelines.

Starting today, no visitors are allowed at any locations except under special circumstances.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for maternal child services units, surgical departments, non-COVID patients receiving end-of-life care or minors.

For those exceptions, only one visitor daily is allowed.

