St. Joseph County health officials going ‘back to basics’ in coronavirus prevention

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Stunning.

That’s the word used to describe the latest coronavirus numbers in St. Joseph County.

The pandemic has dragged on for 34 weeks yet last week was the worst—accounting for ten percent of all the county’s coronavirus cases.

New infections are now coming at an average daily rate of 167.7.

Thursday marked the sixth consecutive day new case counts topped 100.

Furthermore, the worst week in the pandemic follows the deadliest month.

"This slide is the deaths over time. You can see that October was the deadliest month that we’ve had. 73 deaths in the month of October’s said St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox. “Almost three times as many deaths in October as any other month and fully a third of the deaths that we’ve experienced in the county occurred in the month of October.”

54 of the October coronavirus deaths involved residents of long term care facilities. 121 COVID patients are now hospitalized.

In a sense, the spread of the virus has reached the point of being out of control.

“You know you could say well this is the worst it’s been since the spring and it’s time to shut down. If we shut down today you would just be, it’s so widespread the people you’re shut down with would then be spreading it to each other,” explained Mayor James Mueller, (D) South Bend.

Officials say the key to slowing the spread of the virus is as simple as going back to the basics where prevention is concerned.

“The real key here is the amount of COVID activity in the community right now is far and away the highest we’ve seen at any point so people ought to operate on the presumption that somebody at this table is infected somebody in this room is infected,” said Dr. Fox.

