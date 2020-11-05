Over 100 residents forced to move out of public housing high rise in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tenants of a South Bend public housing high rise say they have been given 30 days to move out.

“We had an 11 o’clock morning meeting with all of us out here in the parking lot,” tenant Gary May says.

That meeting, according to residents, was called by the South Bend Housing Authority Thursday morning announcing the end to Rabbi Shulman Apartments on the city’s southwest side.

“The place has got problems. The gas pipes are bad," tenant David Wise says.

May says the poor conditions has left residents with not only no gas for the last 20 days, but no one to turn to.

“They’ve known this for a while. Because of that, they intentionally allowed this to be neglected to the point to where it’s gotten to this point, to where we have to leave our units and our homes now. And some of us are elderly, some in their 70s and 80s living 20-30 years. They are not physiologically prepared to go through this kind of trauma that suddenly unloaded onto them," May says.

It is that same mental trauma that tenant Nina Kinsey says could not have come at a worse time.

“They talk about moving us in the middle of winter time? Where do they do that at? Where do they do that at?! And holidays is coming up. No turkey, no turkey," Kinsey said with frustration.

There is also no guarantee that every resident will find a new place to call home given they only have one month to do it. What residents say they will have, though, is a voucher to Section 8 Housing, and help with moving labor costs.

For tenant Mark Phillips, moving will not be a issue.

“I can live anywhere I want. I can go to Colorado. I can move to Michigan. I can move anywhere,” Phillips says.

As for residents with disabilities like Wise, finding a new home will not be easy.

“I can’t walk no more. I have a scooter and a walker. And I love my apartment. I just moved in in June and I have it just right and I don’t want to move," Wise says.

After reaching out to the South Bend Housing Authority, both on the phone and in person, 16 News Now has yet to get a response.

Please stick with us on-air and online for the latest developments on this story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.