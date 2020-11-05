One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a motorcycle crash in Cass County.

It happened this morning on US 12 and Fir Road.

29-year-old Paul Glaessmann turned onto US 12 from Fir into the path of a motorcycle.

28-year-old Edward Hanson III was on that motorcycle and crashed into the car.

Hanson was taken to the hospital; we have no word on his condition.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Officials continue to investigate.

