On-site vigil for woman killed in September shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, there will be an on-site prayer vigil for the woman who was shot and killed at Hickory Village Apartments.

This happened back in September.

The 29-year-old woman and her sister were driving into Hickory Village Apartments.

That’s when police say the ex-boyfriend of one of the women approached them in his car and began firing shots at them.

He continued to follow the sisters throughout the complex, firing multiple shots until their car rolled over and crashed into a nearby shopping center.

The vigil will be held in the parking lot of Church of the Savior on Hickory at 5:30.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.