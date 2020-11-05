Notre Dame to stick to game plan against Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are set to play in the biggest game in Notre Dame Stadium in 15 years as they prepare for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers.

Despite a game with such a high magnitude, Brian Kelly says he is not changing a thing when it comes to his playbook.

Kelly refutes that Notre Dame has been saving any plays specifically for the Clemson game.

He says Notre Dame schemes its opponent every week and they haven’t held anything back this season.

Kelly says at the end of the day, the game on Saturday will not come down to whether or not the Irish have any tricks up their sleeves, it will come down to executing the game plan on offense.

“Anybody that says they are holding plays or schemes for a team later in the year, I just don’t buy that. I’ve been doing it for over 30 years," Kelly said. "There might be a play, a trick play; you might hold out that you might have in your arsenal because you’re up by 28 points and you don’t use. You save it for the next week. In terms of who you are and who you want to be - that’s who you are at this point of the season.”

Kelly says one thing they have been preparing for this week is the Clemson blitz.

He says Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venebles is one of the best coordinators in the country and they have been scheming on how to attack his defense, specifically on third and fourth down.

Kelly knows that Clemson defense will be tough on Saturday.

The game on Saturday will get started at 7:30 PM on NBC. Be sure to tune into WNDU at 6 PM for 16 News Now’s award winning pregame show Countdown to Kickoff as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.