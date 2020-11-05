Notre Dame holds plasma drive for those who have recovered from COVID-19
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the second day for a plasma donation drive at the University of Notre Dame.
Students, staff and faculty who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate convalescent plasma.
This could have antibodies to the virus, which can help those with severe COVID infections.
The donation drive is part of a partnership between Notre Dame and the South Bend Medical Foundation.
Antibodies collected as a result of donations will be used to treat local coronavirus patients.
