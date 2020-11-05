More Beautiful Weather Coming our Way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARM NOVEMBER WEATHER! Today hit 68, as expected, with clouds giving way to more afternoon sunshine. The next 4 days will be quite warm for the month of November, and in fact we should make it to record levels at least 2 of those days. So while it has been this warm in the past this time of the year, it is rare. So let’s enjoy this coming weekend! After that it’s back to reality. We’ll have a good chance of showers arriving on Tuesday, and then chillier air settles back in for at least several days...

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 48, Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Splendid day with lots of sunshine. High: 70, Wind: SW 7-14

Friday night: Clear and chilly again. Low: 48

Saturday: Another sunny day and a bit warmer. High: 72

