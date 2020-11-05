Michigan reports 5,710 more coronavirus cases, 51* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 5,710 more coronavirus cases and 51* more deaths on Thursday.

There have been 7,470 deaths and 197,806 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 4,101 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 43* more coronavirus deaths, 3,106 more cases reported.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 6,709* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 3,168 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 86 (+0) deaths and 3,408 (+107) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,237 (+36) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,552 (+33) confirmed and probable cases.

