Advertisement

Michigan reports 5,710 more coronavirus cases, 51* deaths

Michigan health officials reported 5,710 more coronavirus cases and 51* more deaths on Thursday.
Michigan health officials reported 5,710 more coronavirus cases and 51* more deaths on Thursday.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 5,710 more coronavirus cases and 51* more deaths on Thursday.

There have been 7,470 deaths and 197,806 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 4,101 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 43* more coronavirus deaths, 3,106 more cases reported.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 6,709* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 3,168 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 86 (+0) deaths and 3,408 (+107) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,237 (+36) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,552 (+33) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count
Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Penn High School runner shows remarkable act of sportsmanship
Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Latest News

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end
New tool to help track COVID vaccine safety
Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
St. Joseph Health System updates visitation guidelines