Medical Moment: Fall spells trouble for migraine sufferers

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Migraines are a chronic condition that can make it impossible for people to go about their daily lives.

Why a new study says this time of year may be especially tough.

As many as one in four U.S. households has someone who suffers from migraines.

And as Martie Salt reports, if you’re one of the estimated 38 million Americans who get migraines and think they really are worse this time of year, you’re not just imagining it.

Dr. Martin also says the shorter days may signal a change in a person’s sleep cycle, and lack of sleep may be to blame.

So, make sure to stay with your regular sleep routine.

