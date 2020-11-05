Manchester Tank to close Elkhart plant

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Manchester Tank will close the Elkhart plant it bought in 1973, leaving 128 employees without jobs.

The shutdown will occur late first quarter or early second quarter of 2021.

Workers will get severance packages and career transition assistance.

A company spokesman said it just wasn’t economically feasible to keep the plant open.

Manchester opened a new facility in Kentucky in September, and closed a plant in Bedford, Indiana in June.

