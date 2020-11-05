Advertisement

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Clemson at Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Would a Notre Dame win Saturday mean less with Trevor Lawrence out?

(If you can’t see the poll, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, right before Clemson and Notre Dame take the field.

Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 7 p.m.

Louisville: Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

Yes: 56%

No: 44%

Florida State: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Irish blowout win: 17%

Irish start slow, but win convincingly: 48%

Irish win a close one: 22%

Florida State wins: 13%

South Florida: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Duke: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to stick to game plan against Clemson

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly refutes that Notre Dame has been saving any plays specifically for the Clemson game.

Notre Dame

Jafar Armstrong changes position from running back to wide receiver

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Armstrong was originally recruited to Notre Dame to play wide receiver, and Kelly believes his versatile weapon will be able to make a difference for him as he goes back to his old position.

Notre Dame

Running back Kyren Williams works on not fumbling the football leading up to the Clemson game

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Williams says the fumbles don’t faze him, and he’s working on holding on to the football.

College

Wisconsin-Purdue game off amid Badgers’ coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Wisconsin has canceled Saturday’s football game with Purdue as COVID-19 cases within the team continue to rise.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Every Notre Dame football player registered to vote ahead of 2020 presidential election

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off

Notre Dame

Notre Dame does not want to be ‘overly emotional’ against Clemson

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Notre Dame’s goal this season is to win the ACC Championship, and then the National Championship

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says the Fighting Irish are ready for the moment against Clemson

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This is the biggest game the Fighting Irish have played inside Notre Dame Stadium in 15 years - since the famous Bush Push game against USC in 2005.

Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to South Bend for the Notre Dame - Clemson game

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Due to the pandemic, no fans are allowed to attend the show. However, fans can attend the show virtually.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame captain Daelin Hayes named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Yellow Jackets, both career-high single-game stats for the defensive end.

Notre Dame

Ian Book continues to rise ahead of Clemson week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:17 AM EST
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame improved to 6-0 on the year with the 31-13 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night. Once again, it was Ian Book leading the charge.