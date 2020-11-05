Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Clemson at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Would a Notre Dame win Saturday mean less with Trevor Lawrence out?

Louisville: Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

Yes: 56%

No: 44%

Florida State: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Irish blowout win: 17%

Irish start slow, but win convincingly: 48%

Irish win a close one: 22%

Florida State wins: 13%

South Florida: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Duke: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

