Indiana reports 45 more coronavirus deaths, 4,462 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4,462 more coronavirus cases and 45 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,269 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 196,176 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 2,951 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 11,314 (+180) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 11,186 (+218) cases and 157 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,877 (+99) cases and 69 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,600 (+48) cases and 32 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,796 (+19) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 951 (+15) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 587 (+14) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 477 (+14) cases and 13 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 226 (+8) cases and 7 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.