Evidence techs take the stand in Corbett murder trial

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Jurors in Goshen listened to the third day of witnesses testimony in the murder trial of 25-year-old Winston Corbett, accused of killing Goshen College professor James Miller in 2011.

16 News Now learned what evidence technicians told jurors about what they collected at the scene.

Jurors heard from two evidence technicians who answered questions about a number of pieces of evidence they photographed and documented from the scene.

Most of this evidence didn’t lead to a suspect at the time of Miller’s death but included damaged windows, a very small amount of fingerprints, and footprints in various locations.

That was in addition to the large amounts of blood evidence, which we learned eventually connected Corbett to this case years later.

Much of the questioning had witnesses confirming what’s in pictures they took at the scene nine years ago.

One of the main takeaways from day three of witness testimony was clarifying the work these evidence techs did.

We often see investigators dust for fingerprints on TV and they did that here too, but it’s not as effective as you might think.

The evidence technician said he dusted for fingerprints on the door from the bedroom and a bookshelf near a window, but not much else. Nothing came from those prints.

When talking about the reliability of using fingerprints, the tech said, “This isn’t Hollywood and it’s not like it is in the movies.”

