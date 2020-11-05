Advertisement

Brian Kelly gives message to team ahead of tilt with No. 1 Clemson

He told his team they’ve only been in this situation once before and handled it really well, and it’s time to go do it again
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A huge opportunity is coming on Saturday for Notre Dame football and its players, a chance to play Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, at home.

Since Brian Kelly took over as the head coach at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have only played one Top 10 opponent in Rock’s House - that was back in 2018 when Notre Dame topped No. 7 Stanford 38-17.

Kelly says he wants the team to play the same way on Saturday as they did against Stanford in 2018.

He told his team they’ve only been in this situation once before and handled it really well, and it’s time to go do it again.

“Lets play physical," Kelly said. "Let’s play for four quarters. You don’t get many of these opportunities. Recognize that you gave yourself this opportunity. Nobody would be making anything of this game if you had lost a game or weren’t relevant. It’s a privilege to play in these games. There’s no pressure. Play to a standard. You’ve got to play great football against a great opponent, we know that. But enjoy it.”

Kelly has said all week, the goal is not just to win against Clemson on Saturday, but to win an ACC title and the national championship.

A win on Saturday against the No. 1 Tigers would certainly be a good step in the right direction for the Fighting Irish.

The game starts at 7:30 PM on NBC on Saturday night. Be sure to tune into WNDU at 6 PM as 16 News Now gets you ready for the big game on Countdown to Kickoff.

