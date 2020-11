Bears’ Trubisky sidelined by shoulder injury against Saints

CHICAGO (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky’s brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears' former starting quarterback. Trubisky injured his right shoulder when he was tackled running the ball on his lone snap in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. In his first appearance since he was replaced by Nick Foles during the Week 3 win at Atlanta, Trubisky came on in the first quarter on Sunday. He landed awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, Nagy said, when he was tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone and jogged off the field. Nagy also said the pain worsened as the day wore on. He said Trubisky is rehabbing and the Bears aren’t sure how long he will be sidelined.

