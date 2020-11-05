Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with October death

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide outside of a bar last month in St. Joseph County.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Travis Bouskill punched 59-year-old Todd Youngquist outside of the Filling Station Bar and Grill on back on Oct. 19.

Youngquist fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete, causing him to go unconscious.

Afterward, a witness told police that Bouskill said, “I didn’t mean to do it, I was drunk.”

Youngquist was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.

Bouskill is facing involuntary manslaughter and battery charges.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count
Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Penn High School runner shows remarkable act of sportsmanship
Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Latest News

Manchester Tank to close Elkhart plant
Notre Dame holds plasma drive for those who have recovered from COVID-19
Two injured in Elkhart motorcycle crash
Medical Moment: Fall spells trouble for migraine sufferers