Arrest made in connection with October death

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide outside of a bar last month in St. Joseph County.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Travis Bouskill punched 59-year-old Todd Youngquist outside of the Filling Station Bar and Grill on back on Oct. 19.

Youngquist fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete, causing him to go unconscious.

Afterward, a witness told police that Bouskill said, “I didn’t mean to do it, I was drunk.”

Youngquist was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.

Bouskill is facing involuntary manslaughter and battery charges.

