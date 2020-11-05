An estimated 15,000 absentee ballots still need to be processed in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After receiving record amounts of absentee ballots for the general election, workers still need to process at least 15,000 mail-in ballots, an unusual experience for Murray Winn, a member of the St. Joseph County Election Board.

“Have we had to go into the wee hours of the morning in the past [after Election Day]? Absolutely,” he remarked.

85 percent of votes have been counted, as of Wednesday, when workers finished processing walk-in ballots and moved onto the 25,251 mail-ins -- which take longer to process because workers have to verify application signatures with the voters' signatures on the security envelopes containing their ballots.

“Many people applied online. When you see the online application, the signature is extremely small, it is almost unreadable, and so we’re typically getting lots of requests for verification that the signatures match. We have to look into vote history we have on file here that we can get printed to see a signature we can match it to,” explained Winn, the board’s Republican representative.

To ensure every vote counts – and gets counted, election officials also send letters to people who didn’t sign their absentee ballot materials.

“They have until [November] 13th to get that letter back so we can verify that, indeed, that’s correct and that will count,” Winn said.

On November 13th, the election board will meet to count military and overseas ballots postmarked by November 3rd and received by noon on November 13th.

Winn said workers will likely count absentee ballots through Thursday and possibly return Friday morning.

