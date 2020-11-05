15,000 ballots could decide tight races in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Canvassers at the County-City Building in South Bend started the day with 15,000 absentee by mail ballots to process and by the end of Thursday those votes are in.

These ballots could end up making a big impact on some local races. There are still several races in St. Joseph County that have not been called yet, and these votes could be a deciding factor

These are the race for Coroner, Commissioner Seats, County Council, and School Board spots in Mishawka and South Bend.

We’ll be looking for those unofficial results that could give us an idea on what direction some of those tight races are heading.

“The Election Board and the workers here are trying very hard. They’re going to work later than they did yesterday to make sure everything gets processed. I do also want to say that when a ballot comes in, everybody worries about their absentee ballot being counted. We have a checks and balances system here," Voter Registration GOP Board Member Kimberly Riskovitch says. “We take those numbers and recheck to make sure nothing is missed.”

