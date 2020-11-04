Advertisement

Witness testimony delivered in day 2 of Corbett murder trial

James Miller and Winston Earl Corbett
James Miller and Winston Earl Corbett
By Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Jurors listened to the second day of witness testimony in the murder trial of 25-year-old Winston Corbett, accused of killing Goshen College professor James Miller in 2011.

Witnesses already spoke about how important the blood evidence at the scene is so far.

Steve Priem, an officer with the Goshen Police Department at the time of Miller’s death said the professor’s body was still on scene when he arrived.

He said that helped with their investigation because they have a better idea of what happened during and immediately after Miller’s death.

He said they looked for evidence from the suspect that could have transferred to the victim, they can analyze blood spatter with more confidence.

When asked about how you start a homicide investigation like this Priem said, “You want to preserve the crime scene the best you can which means putting up crime tape, limiting access to the actual scene, because we don’t want to bring any additional evidence. We want to preserve what’s there.”

Earlier on Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr. Nathan Prahlow testified extensively about the blunt force and sharp force trauma he observed on the victim.

Dr. Prahlow said there was a lot of blood loss due to stab wounds in the back.

He said the cuts were deep enough to puncture both of Miller’s lungs and his coronary artery.

When asked about the blood loss from these injuries, Dr. Prahlow said," The major injury causing blood loss from the blood vessels would be from the lung. However, there was an injury from the coronary artery too. Now sometimes we get heart and stab wounds that go all the way to the heart and those bleed very quickly. This injury would have bled quickly primarily from the lung but the fact that the coronary artery was injured as well, it would have been some bleeding there and some compromise as well."

We’ll continue to bring you the latest details from the proceedings on-air and online as the trial continues.

