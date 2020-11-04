Advertisement

Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Skylea Carmack and Amanda Carmack
Skylea Carmack and Amanda Carmack (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ind. - The murder trial of a northern Indiana woman accused of killing her stepdaughter ended in a mistrial after at least four people involved in the proceedings came down with COVID-19.

Amanda D. Carmack, of Gas City, faces charges of murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death last year of her 10-year-old stepdaughter,

Skylea Carmack. WANE-TV reports that Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 but was interrupted after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19. It was due to resume Wednesday, but the judge declared a mistrial Monday after the spouse of another person associated with the trial tested positive.

A new trial hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Latest News

Michigan

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

News

Trump campaign requesting recount in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 3,756 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%.

News

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski comments on win, presidential race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Congresswoman Walorski joined 16 Morning News Now to talk about her next steps, and the presidential race.

Latest News

News

IU South Bend political analyst discusses 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Political analyst Dr. Elizabeth Bennion of IU South Bend visited us on 16 News Now to explain the process.

News

Steady pattern of sunshine and 60s

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant weather with a strong breeze and abundant sunshine.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather 11-4-2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-4-2020 Hiccups

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kimberly has hiccups

Michigan

Rep. Fred Upton claims victory in Michigan’s Sixth District Congressional Race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
He is presumed to defeat Democratic Candidate Jon Hoadley but despite Upton’s path to representing Michigan’s Sixth District for an 18th straight term, Upton says it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to work together regardless of who is elected as their leader.

Indiana

Trump wins Indiana as it stays in GOP presidential column

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.