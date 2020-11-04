Trump wins Indiana as it stays in GOP presidential column

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.

The home state of Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t in much doubt as Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign paid little attention to the state that has gone for Republican candidates in 12 of the last 13 presidential elections.

Trump won Indiana by 19 percentage points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)