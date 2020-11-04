Advertisement

Trump wins Indiana as it stays in GOP presidential column

Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.
Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.(GDM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.

The home state of Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t in much doubt as Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign paid little attention to the state that has gone for Republican candidates in 12 of the last 13 presidential elections.

Trump won Indiana by 19 percentage points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Holcomb wins reelection as Indiana governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Eric Holcomb has won reelection as Indiana governor, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski looking for her fifth term in Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski looking for her fifth term in Congress

News

St. Joseph County debuts vote centers on a busy Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
At least 55,000 people voted in-person on Election Day, according to the St. Joseph County Clerk.

Indiana

Indiana gubernatorial candidates weigh in on pandemic, teacher wages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
We’re keeping an eye on the gubernatorial race down in Indianapolis. It’s a three man race between current republican Governor Eric Holcomb, democrat Dr. Woody Myers and liberatarian Donald Rainwater.

Latest News

Michigan

Rep. Fred Upton looking to retain seat in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Representative Fred Upton goes up against in Democratic Candidate Jon Hoadley in Michigan's 6th Congressional District.

News

Indiana gubernatorial race - coronavirus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
Indiana gubernatorial race - coronavirus response

News

St. Joe County candidates talk about campaigns, why they ran

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
St. Joe County candidates talk about campaigns, why they ran

News

Pat Hackett challenges Rep. Walorski in 2nd District Congressional race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
We turn to the Democratic candidate challenging Congresswoman Walorski, and that is Pat Hackett.

Forecast

Gorgeous November weather...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
MORE OF THE SAME... Can you believe it? Not only did we get an unbelievably nice election day today, but we're going to get a bunch more nice days before things start to go back the other way. So, let's enjoy all the sunshine and warm afternoons that are coming our way the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will still be warm on Monday, but we'll have a chance for a shower. A better chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as much chillier air begins to return. We'll be back to reality by the middle of next week...

News

WNDU Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago