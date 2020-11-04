Advertisement

Trump campaign requesting recount in Wisconsin

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.
Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots should not be counted.
Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots should not be counted.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount.

Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, battling for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

IU South Bend political analyst discusses 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Political analyst Dr. Elizabeth Bennion of IU South Bend visited us on 16 News Now to explain the process.

Indiana

Trump wins Indiana as it stays in GOP presidential column

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.

Politics

Holcomb wins reelection as Indiana governor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Eric Holcomb has won reelection as Indiana governor, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners race hotly contested

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The race for the District Two commissioner seat between two former South Bend City Councilmen was hotly contested.

Latest News

News

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski wins her fifth term in Congress

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re continuing to watch Indiana's 2nd District Congressional Race.

News

Elkhart County final results to be posted Nov. 13

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Unofficial results coming in just before midnight in Elkhart County, with a record number of voters casting their ballots this year.

Candidates

Candidates for governor have first debate

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The three candidates for Indiana governor had their first debate Tuesday night.

Politics

Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
One week from today, Thursday, Oct. 22, marks the last day for absentee ballot requests to arrive at your county clerk’s office.

Politics

Local residents in-person absentee voting at record pace

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
The first week of in-person absentee voting in Indiana is in the books with ballots being cast at a pace that promises to make a mark in the record books.

Politics

More than 4,000 people vote in-person absentee in first week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
More than 4,000 people voted during the first week of in-person absentee voting in St. Joseph County.