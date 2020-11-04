South Bend ReLeaf program underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s coming soon to all South Bend neighborhoods.

The city’s curbside leaf pickup program actually started on Monday and will run through Thursday, Dec. 3.

Crews are expected to make two passes through each neighborhood.

Residents are asked to obey the program rules.

“Make sure leaves on the lawn area right in front right next to the street we ask try not to get them out in the street because when it rains, we’ll get the storm drains plugged. And then we also ask that people respectful about trying to make sure there’s not a lot of trash or other debris in there, cause that tends to clog up our machines and cause problems,” said Director of Public Works Eric Horvath.

The pickup schedule can be viewed online on the city’s homepage.

